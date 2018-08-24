Ryan Lochte’s Wife Kayla Rae Enjoys Miami Bachelorette Party Months After Tying the Knot

After a slight detour, Kayla Rae Reid has arrived for her bachelorette party.

On Thursday, Ryan Lochte's wife shared a selfie of herself in the plane on the way to the festivities in Miami, only to later reveal the flight was cancelled. After a quick change of plans, the mother-of-one made her way to the SLS Hotel, where her and her gal pals opened gift bags and indulged on champagne before settling in for the night.

The next morning the ladies woke up bright and early for a workout at Barry's Boot Camp. Clad in matching fitness apparel, the girls cheered on the bride-to-be in her white leggings and bra while at the popular gym. Later, they slipped into their bikinis for some rest and relaxation by the beach.

Kayla's trip to Miami Beach comes months after she officially married the Olympic gold medalist in a courthouse ceremony in January. However, the two plan on formally tying the knot in front of their family and friends in the near future.