14 Cute Succulents That Are Basically Impossible to Kill

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Succulents

This just in: Plant moms are the new cat moms.

If you own any form of house plant, you already know exactly what we are talking about and why. First off, they're cute. Anything they sell at Urban Outfitters has got to be cute and, boy, do they deliver in the succulent department. But that's not the only place you can find these precious pint-sized plants. To our surprise, places like The Home Depot also have a strong collection that ranges from pretty pastels to curated mini gardens housed in beautiful ceramic dishes.

Not only are these natural wonders easy on the eyes, they're not going to die on you. Technically, they might. But for the most part you can forget to water 'em, leave 'em in the direct sunlight and even go away on vacation without worry.

Shopping: Succulents

Echeveria Succulent in Mason Jar

BUY IT:  Costa Farms Echeveria Succulent in 4.5 in. Mason Jar Tan, $30

Shopping: Succulents

Collection of 64 Pastel Succulents

BUY IT:  The Home Depot 2 in. Premium Pastel Succulent (Collection of 64), $132

Shopping: Succulents

Purple Desert Gems

BUY IT:  Costa Farms Purple Desert Gems in 4 in. Colorful Euro Red Ceramic, $38

Shopping: Succulents

Selfie Planter

BUY IT:  UO Celfie Planter, $8

Shopping: Succulents

Blue Desert Gems Garden

BUY IT:  Costa Farms Blue Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32 

Shopping: Succulents

Desert Gems Garden

BUY IT:  Costa Farms Pink Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32

Shopping: Succulents

3 Packs Cacti

BUY IT:  The Home Depot Altman Plants 2.5 in. Assorted Grafted Cactus (3-Pack), $15

Shopping: Succulents

T-Rex Faux Succulent Planter

BUY IT: Upcycled T-Rex Faux Succulent Planter, $34

Shopping: Succulents

Hanging Planter

BUY IT:  Metal Circle Hanging Planter, $14

Shopping: Succulents

Faux String Of Pearls Plant

BUY IT:  World Market Faux String Of Pearls Plant In Textured Pot, $25

Shopping: Succulents

Set of 20 Live Succulents

BUY IT:  UO 2" Live Assorted Succulents - Set of 20, $69

Shopping: Succulents

Set of 4 Mini Succulents

BUY IT: Mini Succulent Cement Pots Set Of 4, $16

Shopping: Succulents

Half Moon Planter

BUY IT:  UO Half Moon Planter, $14

Shopping: Succulents

Set of 4 Live Succulents

BUY IT:  UO 4" Live Assorted Succulents Set of 4, $49

Now that's what we call magical.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

