14 Cute Succulents That Are Basically Impossible to Kill

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
This just in: Plant moms are the new cat moms.
If you own any form of house plant, you already know exactly what we are talking about and why. First off, they're cute. Anything they sell at Urban Outfitters has got to be cute and, boy, do they deliver in the succulent department. But that's not the only place you can find these precious pint-sized plants. To our surprise, places like The Home Depot also have a strong collection that ranges from pretty pastels to curated mini gardens housed in beautiful ceramic dishes.
Not only are these natural wonders easy on the eyes, they're not going to die on you. Technically, they might. But for the most part you can forget to water 'em, leave 'em in the direct sunlight and even go away on vacation without worry.
BUY IT: Costa Farms Echeveria Succulent in 4.5 in. Mason Jar Tan, $30
BUY IT: The Home Depot 2 in. Premium Pastel Succulent (Collection of 64), $132
BUY IT: Costa Farms Purple Desert Gems in 4 in. Colorful Euro Red Ceramic, $38
BUY IT: UO Celfie Planter, $8
BUY IT: Costa Farms Blue Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32
BUY IT: Costa Farms Pink Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32
BUY IT: The Home Depot Altman Plants 2.5 in. Assorted Grafted Cactus (3-Pack), $15
BUY IT: Upcycled T-Rex Faux Succulent Planter, $34
BUY IT: Metal Circle Hanging Planter, $14
BUY IT: World Market Faux String Of Pearls Plant In Textured Pot, $25
BUY IT: UO 2" Live Assorted Succulents - Set of 20, $69
BUY IT: Mini Succulent Cement Pots Set Of 4, $16
BUY IT: UO Half Moon Planter, $14
BUY IT: UO 4" Live Assorted Succulents Set of 4, $49
Now that's what we call magical.
