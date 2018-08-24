Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson After He's Mocked Over His Eyes

Ariana Grande is not cool with people mocking her fiancé Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Thursday to defend his honor after Barstool Sports shared its article titled, "Does Pete Davidson have butthole eyes?"

"Y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ?," Grande replied. "..... like you do understand what you're doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure."

"Boom roasted," Barstool Sports responded on Instagram.

Davidson, 24, suffers from Crohn's disease, often labeled an autoimmune disorder, characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms come and go and often include chronic diarrhea, weight loss and abdominal pain. About 10 percent of people suffering from such bowel disorders experience eye problems, such as inflammation, dry eyes and redness, according to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.