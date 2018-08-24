Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Accusing Her of Making True Thompson Materialistic

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK

E!

Khloe Kardashian doesn't have time for haters. 

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of True Thompson enjoying a toy Bentley and teddy bear gifted to her by Kimora Lee Simmons

"I'm not sure what's cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True's cheeks and smile," Khloe captioned the picture. "Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!" 

However, not everyone was happy for Khloe's 4-month-old daughter. One commenter claimed True should have received a cross or a bible so she could grow "closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain." Nevertheless, the Good American head wasn't afraid to clap back. 

"We read children's bible stories [every day] and we say prayers ever single night but you should not pass judgment either way," the reality star wrote. "Why be so negative if you are a child of God? She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I'm enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!"

Read

True Thompson Looks Pretty in Pink in Khloe Kardashian's New Photo

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

This wasn't the only unsolicited advice Khloe received. Another commenter recommended donating True's outgrown clothes to those in need. 

"I do love!" Khloe replied. "Donate to multiple shelters and charities all over California." 

Still, Khloe received plenty of love from her followers, including Kim Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Paris Hilton and Tamra Judge.

"Everything about it is adorable," The Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "True is beautiful."

And when Leomie Anderson commented, "baby has a better car than me," Khloe joked back "she's living her best 4-month-old life!"

Don't mess with mama Koko!

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, KUWTK 1504

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Reveal Which Sister Has Been Secretly Poisoning Kris Jenner on KUWTK

Lucifer

Lucifer and Chloe Banter Over Murder in Lucifer Deleted Scene

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Liam Payne, Cannes 2016

Liam Payne Jokes He Feels "Fragile" After Cheryl Cole Split

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Here Are the Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Film & TV Roles You May've Forgotten About

Shopping: Graphic T

14 Graphic Tees That You Can Dress Up or Down

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Makes a Dirty Joke Involving Ariana Grande

Mark David Chapman

John Lennon's Killer, Mark David Chapman, Denied Parole for the 10th Time

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.