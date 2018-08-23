Is This the Meanest Season Ever of The Bachelor Australia?

The contestants on season 6 of The Bachelor Australia are playing hard to win the heart of Nick Cummins—but some are more intent on being crowned the show's Queen of Mean.

In fact, the oblivious Honey Badger only heard of the nastiness when energy healer Cayla took it upon herself to fill him in on her way out the door in episode 3.

"There's so much going on in this house, you have no idea," she warned him.

Well, if he'd watched previous seasons, he might have an inkling.

Unlike The Bachelorette, where the mantra has long been Bros before Rose, the pot-stirrer mantle has routinely been taken up on The Bachelor. And this season's development of bullying in packs feels especially toxic.