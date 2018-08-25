Saturday Savings: Ariana Grande's Denim Jacket Is on Sale for $50

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 4:04 AM

ESC: Ariana Grande

Instagram

Ariana Grande just wore the outerwear you need to transition from summer to fall: an oversized denim jacket.

For an epic Instagram post, the "God Is a Woman" singer posed in a black bralette, grey shorts and a large denim jacket that extends past her hips. With a high and super-long ponytail, winged eyeliner and peach-toned lips, the overall style is very Ariana. We're here for it.

Her Levi's jacket, the hero of the look, is from the Trucker Jacket collection, which has a larger, looser and longer silhouette than other fits, including their traditional boyfriend version. It's perfect for this time of year. It's light enough to carry, but will keep you warm when the sun goes down. Plus, with its relaxed fit and large selection of denim washes, you can slide it over any outfit and look on trend.

Best Dressed of the Week: Jenna Dewan, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More

The best part: It's on sale!

If you love Ariana's look, shop the sales below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings

Levi's

Ariana's jacket: Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, Was $65, Now $50

ESC: Saturday Savings

BDG

'80s Trucker Jacket, Was $79, Now $49

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tobi

San Vicente Light Wash Oversized Denim Jacket, Was $106, Now $53

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo

Longline Distressed Denim Jacket, Was $56, Now $28

ESC: Saturday Savings

True Religion

Lion Embellished Women's Jacket, Was $329, Now $35

ESC: Saturday Savings

Mango

Oversize Denim Jacket, Was $80, Now $40

