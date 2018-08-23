Josh Charles and Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl

Josh Charles and Sophie Flack welcomed a healthy baby girl on Wednesday morning.

The Good Wife star took to Instagram to announce the arrival of baby No. 2, joking to his followers, "Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday's doubleheader." And like any happy father would, he said, "It was a day I'll never forget!"

The actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of Straight White Men and his co-stars congratulated the star on his bundle of joy by decorating his dressing room in pink décor. He shared a glimpse of the balloon-filled room in a video shared to Instagram.

Since announcing they were expecting their second child, the mother and father have kept busy entertaining their three-year-old son, Rocco, in their home base of New York City. Charles and Sophie sometimes share their adventures with the little one on their respective Instagrams, and if the moments they share are any indication, then this bundle of joy is going to be one happy baby.