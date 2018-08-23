Younes Bendjima Attacks a Man in Newly Surfaced Video

A newly surfaced video has brought Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, back into the spotlight.

According to what appears to be security camera footage posted by TMZ, the model was among a group of people at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah in the early hours of March 24.

In the video, which shows a group heading toward a door to the parking lot, Bendjima is identified as a man who grabs a club employee, repeatedly punches him in the head and pulls his hair. However, it's hard to see as the fight continues because the open door blocks most of it from the camera.

In the footage, most of the group stands by and watches as someone else appears to join the fight. TMZ identified two other men in the crowd as Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom kept their distance from the brawl. E! News has not independently confirmed the identities of the men labeled in the video.