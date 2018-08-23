Kirstie Alley Fantasized About Having an Affair With Patrick Swayze

Kirstie Alley dished about her love life on Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

It all started when one of the housemates asked Alley if she ever had an affair with a celebrity while she was married. While Alley said she never had a "consummated affair" with another star, she admitted she did kiss two people, including Patrick Swayze.

"I would loved to have had an affair with Patrick Swayze, but we were both married," she said.

Alley and Swayze starred on the drama series North and South in 1985. At the time, she was married to Parker Stevenson and Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi. So while the actress "wished" she could have had an affair with the Dirty Dancing star, she also considered herself a "strong believer in fidelity" and knew it wouldn't work out.

However, she seemed to understand how romances between co-stars could form.

"When you get on the road and you're doing a movie, it's very easy to fall in love with your leading man," the Drop Dead Gorgeous star said. "Because, think about it: For months—we shot North and South for a year. So for a year, you're around this person. It's hard, I think."