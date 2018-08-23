Harry Potter Fans Can Celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts

Attention all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs! You can celebrate Halloween 2018 at Hogwarts!

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London will again feature a special Dark Arts experience, which runs from September 28 to November 10. The set of Hogwarts' Great Hall, seen in the eight movies, will be decorated with over 100 pumpkins suspended from the ceiling. There will be a Halloween feast, made up of red apples, pumpkins and cauldrons of lollipops, dressing the long tables. Diagon Alley will be decorate to look darker and spookier and vats of slimy Troll snot, buckets of dribbling drool (of the three-headed dog variety) and pools of silvery unicorn blood will be showcased.

In addition, guests over the age of 18 can celebrate early with the Hogwarts After Dark experience, which runs through midnight on the Friday and the weekend before Halloween.