Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 10:00 AM

Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Steve Zak Photography/WireImage, Amanda Edwards/WireImage, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Adam Rippon is dipping his ice skate into the world of scripted TV. E! News has learned the Olympic bronze medalist will appear in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace—and he's not the only special guest.

In addition to Rippon, Matt Bomer is coming to play as McCoy Whitman, a "smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor" who dates Will (Eric McCormack). But wait, there's more: Minnie Driver is returning as Lorraine Finster, Karen's nemesis and stepdaughter. Look for Karen (Megan Mullally) to seek her out at a strip club to try and get more money in her divorce settlement. Rippon, Bomer and Driver join previously announced guest stars David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack.

Photos

Ranking the Will & Grace Revival's Returning Guest Stars

This is Rippon's first scripted role, he recently won Dancing With the Stars and will serve as a judge on Dancing With the Stars Juniors. Driver is currently starring on ABC's Speechless and Bomer, who viewers will recognize from Chuck, White Collar and American Horror Story, just wrapped a run on Broadway in The Boys in the Band.

Will & Grace returned to TV with original cast McCormack, Mullally, Sean Hayes and Debra Messing during the 2017-2018 TV season to big ratings and favorable reviews. The revived comedy series is up for five Emmys, including one for Mullally for her work as Karen Walker.

The new season, which will be 18 episodes, premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 on NBC. Will & Grace has already been renewed for an additional 18-episode season.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

