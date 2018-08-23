Why The Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman Opened Up About Her Past Suicide Attempt

"As I watched, I went through a range of emotions," Stephanie said about the scene with her mother. "To say the least, I was scared, embarrassed, nervous, anxious and overwhelmed. I reluctantly [threw] all of my fears to the wind and posted the video on my social media channels. The next day I sat on my couch, reading the responses to my story and just cried! So many precious people shared their stories.

"For some silly reason, I believed thought that I was alone in my struggles. The stories of kind followers opened my eyes. So many people shared that they have gone through the same struggle, many have made attempts and a few even shared that they have lost a loved to suicide. My heart was touched and broken all at the same time. I cannot thank you all enough for the love, encouragement and compassion that you have shown me throughout this week," she wrote in her Bravo blog. "When LeeAnne Locken opened up to me about her past struggles, I felt a little less shame in my situation. I hope that by sharing my story, those struggling with suicidal thoughts will reach out for help. I hope that those carrying shame will know that they are not alone. Together we can support one another through the good times and the bad."