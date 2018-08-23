Why The Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman Opened Up About Her Past Suicide Attempt

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 5:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie Hollman, RHOD

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman sure but the real in the title of the show in the Wednesday, Aug. 22 episode of the Bravo reality series when she opened up about her battle with depression and previous suicide attempt.

While at D'Andra Simmons' anniversary party, Stephanie opened up about her past with LeeAnne Locken. Later in the episode she revisited the moment from her past while having a discussion with her mother. In the clip, below, Stephanie said she thought a way to start a relationship with LeeAnne would be to just be open. LeeAnne shared her past suicide attempts as well. Stephanie said her attempt happened following the end of a toxic relationship.

Photos

Official Ranking of the Best and Worst Real Housewives Returns

"As I watched, I went through a range of emotions," Stephanie said about the scene with her mother. "To say the least, I was scared, embarrassed, nervous, anxious and overwhelmed. I reluctantly [threw] all of my fears to the wind and posted the video on my social media channels. The next day I sat on my couch, reading the responses to my story and just cried! So many precious people shared their stories.

"For some silly reason, I believed thought that I was alone in my struggles. The stories of kind followers opened my eyes. So many people shared that they have gone through the same struggle, many have made attempts and a few even shared that they have lost a loved to suicide. My heart was touched and broken all at the same time. I cannot thank you all enough for the love, encouragement and compassion that you have shown me throughout this week," she wrote in her Bravo blog. "When LeeAnne Locken opened up to me about her past struggles, I felt a little less shame in my situation. I hope that by sharing my story, those struggling with suicidal thoughts will reach out for help. I hope that those carrying shame will know that they are not alone. Together we can support one another through the good times and the bad."

In her blog, LeeAnne said the best part of the anniversary celebration was connecting with Stephanie.

"The best part of celebrating the Lock's anniversary was the chance to finally connect on a human level with Stephanie Hollman. When she told me about her attempt at suicide, I just wanted to let her know she wasn't alone! Our mutual struggle with depression gave us a safe place to connect and communicate and relate to each other on a deeper level," she wrote. "Sometimes in the most broken parts of ourselves is where others can find the most beauty!"

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives of Dallas , Real Housewives , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Renew Their Vows

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Stranger Things Season 3: "It's the Summer of Love"

Big Bang Theory Cast

The Big Bang Theory Ending After Season 12

Whitney Port & Brody Jenner Joining "The Hills" Reboot

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Jersey Shore

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Breaks Down Crying in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Teaser

American Horror Story: Roanoke

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.