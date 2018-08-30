Neighbourhood Diaries: A Day in Sydney's Rozelle

by Lupe Prada | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 10:51 PM

Rozelle, Sydney, Neighbourhood Diaries

Getty Images/Posnov

Neighbourhood Diaries is E!'s new lifestyle series, exploring the ins and outs of Australian suburbs as told by the people who know them best.

Did you know that the Rozelle-Balmain area has more cafes and bars per head than any other suburb in Sydney? There are also loads of amazing yoga studios, shops, markets and things to do in Rozelle village alone. Cue my personal guide to getting the best out of your day in the beautiful bustling little Inner West suburb of Rozelle.

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

9.30am  – Get zen and start your weekend right with a yoga session at Egg of the Universe – your body (and mind) will thank you for it.

$24.00 for a drop-in class  

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

10.30am – Egg of the Universe does every organic coffee concoction under the sun. But if a tumeric-macha-cinnamon beverage isn't your bag, head next door to French Patisserie Labancz, for hands down the best coffee in the Balmain/Rozelle peninsula. They also make some seriously great daily bakes, including wholegrain spelt loaf, olive french baguettes, fresh croissants and my personal fave—a brioche croque madame that would make a grown man cry.  


$3.50 Skim Flat White, $6.50 Spelt Loaf, $8.50 Croque Madame

Total: $18.50

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

11am – Still feeling energetic? (Or guilty AF after devouring that croque madame?), stroll down Manning Street toward King George Park, and take a walk around the bay run. It's approx 7km to do the full loop—so make sure you're wearing comfy footwear. Bask in the fresh air and open water views.

$: $0.00

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

12:20pm – If you're done with walking, hang a left at Le Montage and shortcut your way back up to Balmain Road to check out Orange Grove Market—one of the best organic markets in Sydney. You could drop a bomb in amazing produce here and not regret it one bit. Or maybe just grab some lovely blooms at the flower market instead.

$10.00 Fresh Poppies

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

1pm – Time to refuel. Head to The Green Lion at The Red Lion Hotel for their plant-based pub fare. It's a kooky pub with an actual stuffed lion at the bar. The magic happens upstairs with a vegan menu that would trick even the most prudent meat eater. Including: The Green Mac Burger, ‘Cheese' and Onion Hot Dogs, Baja 'Fish' Tacos a'Chicken' Schnitty. Enjoy your meal along with one of their home brews, while soaking up the sun on their wrap-around balcony.


$19.95 Green Mac Burger + $3.50 ‘Poutine' Loaded Fries + $5.50 Shandy

Total: $28.95

Rozelle, Neighbourhood Diaries

Supplied

2.30pm – The sun is still shining, and there's just enough time to pop into Rozelle Collectors Market and hunt for hidden treasure. It's one of the best outdoor second hand, bric-a-brac and antique markets in Sydney and the perfect spot to wander around and listen to a local band whilst bagging some unique finds. Feeling lucky? Look out for Jon, the local tarot reader. You'll find him amongst the second hand books stalls—or get amongst the vast array of vintage jewellery and clothing.


$15 Vintage Necklace

 

Grand Total: $96.45

Total Step Count: 15,529

