Neighbourhood Diaries: A Day in Sydney's Rozelle

Neighbourhood Diaries is E!'s new lifestyle series, exploring the ins and outs of Australian suburbs as told by the people who know them best.

Did you know that the Rozelle-Balmain area has more cafes and bars per head than any other suburb in Sydney? There are also loads of amazing yoga studios, shops, markets and things to do in Rozelle village alone. Cue my personal guide to getting the best out of your day in the beautiful bustling little Inner West suburb of Rozelle.