The Bachelor Australia's Cass Wood Claims "Nothing Ever Ended" With Nick Cummins

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 12:39 AM
Cass Wood had her heart set on Nick Cummins long before setting foot in the Bachelor mansion.
The 23-year-old, who knew the Honey Badger through playing rugby and her local gym, even wrote his name in a diary that listed her hopes and dreams.
Now, Cass has opened up about her connection to the former Wallabies player—and suggested they never formally parted ways.
In an interview with OK published August 23, the Sydney student claimed, "Nothing ever ended [between us]."
"It was really nice every time we were together. He was busy travelling and going overseas, and I was travelling," she said. "We always remained really good friends and tried to see each other whenever we could."
Cass told OK she had kissed Nick pre-show, but did not reveal if things got more intimate.
The bachelorette also said she met one of Nick's brothers, plus his Uncle Mike—who you might remember as the Manly restaurant owner from Romy's date in episode 2.
"We went on a couple of dates [before the show], maybe around three," Cass said. "Nick actually asked me out to dinner. We went to his umm… we went to a pizza place in Manly."
But she didn't mention to Romy that they shared the same date, admitting: "It's actually pretty funny. Only Nick and I knew!"
Cass has made her feelings very clear for Nick on-air. During the show's August 23 episode, she read the Honey Badger a revealing passage from her diary, telling him: "From the moment I first saw you, there was this precious moment in time where it felt like everything stood still and we locked eyes through the crowd."
"I didn't know who you were, but all I knew was I wanted to get to know you," she said. "Fast forward to a few months later, where I properly got to meet you. And there was a moment for realisation for me that love at first sight could be true."
Cass is one of 17 women left vying for Nick's heart on The Bachelor Australia, which airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.
