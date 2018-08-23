The Bachelor Australia's Cass Wood Claims "Nothing Ever Ended" With Nick Cummins

Cass Wood had her heart set on Nick Cummins long before setting foot in the Bachelor mansion.

The 23-year-old, who knew the Honey Badger through playing rugby and her local gym, even wrote his name in a diary that listed her hopes and dreams.

Now, Cass has opened up about her connection to the former Wallabies player—and suggested they never formally parted ways.

In an interview with OK published August 23, the Sydney student claimed, "Nothing ever ended [between us]."

"It was really nice every time we were together. He was busy travelling and going overseas, and I was travelling," she said. "We always remained really good friends and tried to see each other whenever we could."