Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Speaks Out About Allegations

Jimmy Bennett, the actor and musician who accused Asia Argento of sexual abuse when he was 17, is speaking out.

Bennett wrote in a statement sent to the Times that he was "ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative." (Read his full statement here.)

"Today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence," he wrote.

The Times originally broke the news about the allegations and subsequent $380,000 payout from Argento, who denies the claims against her. In his statement, Bennett reveals how he felt at the time of the alleged assault and why he held back from immediately responding.

"I was underage when the event took place, and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time because I was not ready to deal with the ramifications of my story becoming public," he said.

Bennett also admitted that his age and gender played a major role in the outcome. "At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn't think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy," he wrote.