Cardi B Shares the Tiniest Glimpse of Baby Kulture

Squint and you might catch the tiniest glimpse of Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B and Offset have managed to keep their 1-month-old daughter out of the spotlight and Wednesday was no different. The new mom shared a snap of her and her famous husband holding their little one together, though a majority of the baby's face was cropped out.

"KultureK," the Grammy-nominated star captioned the sweet shot of her new family of three.

However, fans were less enthused about the lack of Kulture in the frame.

"Can we at least see her pinky toe!!!!!????" one fan pleaded.

"Look I been playing cool. LET ME SEE THE BEAUTIFUL BABY," another urged.