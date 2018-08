Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

Kendall Jenner's all-denim outfit may be her most affordable look yet.

Just in time for back to school, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing four pieces of denim from American Eagle at a park in Los Angeles, California. Worn together, the ensemble is fit for any casual occasion—weekend getaways, school, barbecues, etc. However, separately, each piece is a staple that will easily fit into your fall wardrobe. Plus, they're affordable, so you can mix and match without breaking the bank.

For her park-ready style, the model wore the AE Ne(X)t Level High Waisted Jegging, a medium wash of denim with a stretchy material that will hug your curves. The lightly distressed pair retails for $50, unless you want to add a custom patch to the back pocket for an extra $5.