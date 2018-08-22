Here's Chris Pine Shirtless—and in a Caftan—While on Vacation in Italy

by Carissa Almendarez | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 12:31 PM

Chris Pine

You're welcome. 

While vacationing on the coast of Italy with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Chris Pine is making us rethink men's fashion.

First, there was the matchel (a man's satchel), recently the fashion brand Chanel announced their new men's make-up line and now the Star Trek star may be ahead of the game with the next big thing. The manftan perhaps?

Although we genuinely appreciate the shirtless pics of the Star Trek actor cruising the seas, it's that pose he confidently strikes with his straw fedora, white espadrilles and creme caftan that is giving us the feels. Brings us back to our inner teen that starts blushing just because their crush asked them what day it is.

Chris Pine's Best Looks

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis

With New York Fashion Week around the corner, only time will tell if this is the beginning of a great up and coming fashion trend!

Pine and Wallis first sparked romance rumors back in March, and have been steadily making more and more public appearance together.

Last month, the couple was spotted holding hands (and wearing matching outfits) while walking around London together.

And now that they're on vacation together, it seems the couple is still going strong!

