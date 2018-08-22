Mindy Kaling Recreates Beyoncé's Vogue Cover

Mindy Kaling channeled Beyoncé for her latest tweet by recreating Queen B's recent Vogue cover.

The 39-year-old actress shared a few side-by-side photos showing her donning a white ensemble and flower crown—just like Mrs. Carter did for the magazine's September issue.

"@Beyonce Pad Thai, Vogue Edition," the Champions star tweeted.

"Beyoncé Pad Thai" is a reference to Kaling's show The Mindy Project. At one point in the show, Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, decided she needed a "warrior name" and dubbed herself "Beyonce Pad Thai." However, this wasn't the show's only reference to the "Formation" singer. The sitcom even included Beyoncé's hit "Love on Top" at the end of one of its episodes.

However, Kaling's love for Beyoncé stems far beyond the show. The actress has tweeted about seeing Beyoncé in concert, listening to her music and watching her documentary. Kaling has even wished Beyoncé a happy birthday on the social network.