Surprise! Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dina Manzo Has Been Engaged for a Year

Dina Manzo knows how to keep a secret!

Congratulations are in order for the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star who confirmed her engagement to David Canin during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"We've always been engaged," she shared on today's new episode. "We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year."

Dina's rep also confirmed that the former Bravo star has been engaged for a year.

Some fans speculated that a proposal occurred in January 2017 when Dina posted a photo along the beach at sunset. Ultimately, the businesswoman is keeping mum on details including plans for a wedding.