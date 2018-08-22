Meghan Markle's Brother Blames Prince Harry for Their Family Feud

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Markle's family continues to address their relationship—or lack thereof—with the Duchess of Sussex.
In a new interview, Thomas Markle Jr. shares his perspective into the ongoing feud that doesn't appear to be going away.
Meghan's estranged brother specifically addresses the newlywed's relationship with her father that has played out in the public eye for the past several months.
"No father-daughter relationship should be like this. I feel for him because of how strong their relationship was and what it's become now. That's got to hurt anybody," he explained to the Daily Mail. "It's not the Meghan I remember. The Meg I remember was very caring and she cared about everybody—that was important to her."
Thomas Jr. continued, "Since Hollywood and being on that show—being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now. But if she wasn't with Prince Harry right now—even if she was still on Suits right now—she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he's ok."
Meghan's dad Thomas Markle was unable to attend her wedding due to illness. Since then, he has voiced criticism about the royal family and issued several public pleas for his daughter to speak with him.
According to Thomas Jr., Meghan could have handled things differently from the beginning.
"I think it got ignored and swept under the carpet for so long, it's a shame where it's ended up, especially between her and my father," he explained. "She's capable of doing anything, she's just got to want to do it. If she wants to make amends, by all means, she can do that. But she's got to want to do it."
Some family members also believe Kensington Palace could have gotten more involved as soon as Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement.
"They've dealt with this kind of stuff for a long time and why they did it this way, that's the big question? Why? They could have looked after my dad and he would have been happy," Thomas Jr. explained.
"I don't think he deserves that kind of treatment from her. I think she owes him emotionally as his daughter to support him the way he supported her, " he continued. "To see all this go on in the media, from their relationship being so close and so tight knit all her life to come to this, like she doesn't want to deal with him for what reasons I don't know."
