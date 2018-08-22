American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

Step out of the shadows, Venable. American Horror Story: Apocalypse debuted the first look at what we think is Sarah Paulson's third mystery character.

Paulson previously revealed she'd be playing American Horror Story: Coven's Cordelia Goode and American Horror Story: Murder House's Billie Dean Howard in the new season, along with a character simply named Venable. Since we've already seen her portray Billie Dean in more than one season and got a first look at Paulson as Cordelia with the assembled AHS: Coven actors, Venable is the only one left. However, this is AHS, anything is possible.