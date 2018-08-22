The Dark Knight and A Star Is Born Leaving Netflix in September 2018

In nine days, some of Netflix's most popular movies will no longer be available to stream.

13 Going on 30, Batman Begins, The Bucket List, Casino, The Dark Knight, Dead Poets Society, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Ghostbusters are just a few of the films leaving the subscription service starting Sept. 1. Throughout the month, various movie and television titles—including all seven seasons of Rules of Engagement and Barbra Streisand's A Star Is Born—will disappear.

As always, all titles and dates are subject to change.

Here is the current list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in September 2018:

Leaving 9/1/18

13 Going on 30

The Assets

Batman Begins

The Bucket List

Casino

The Dark Knight

Dead Poets Society

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

A Royal Night Out

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild