All the Reasons Why Brittany Hockley Might Be The Bachelor Australia 2018 Winner

Move over Brooke, Cass and Shannon—there's another The Bachelor Australia contestant who is an unexpected frontrunner.

At this point, 30-year-old Brittany Hockley might be best known for her resemblance to Lorelai Gilmore, but she's actually a very strong contender.

The NSW radiographer describes herself as being "adventurous and optimistic" and shares many of the same values and aspirations as this year's Bachelor, Nick Cummins.

Below, we break down five reasons why Brittany might be the last woman standing.