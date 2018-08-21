Did Lauren Jauregui Just Respond to Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Diss at the MTV VMAs?

Lauren Jauregui just wants everyone to get along.

The singer shared an inspirational message to her Twitter, in which she says she is "waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women." Lauren continued, "There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents."

Her comment comes after comedian Tiffany Haddish threw some major shade at Fifth Harmony on the MTV Video Music Awards stage last night.

"So for those of you watching at home… Hi, Fifth Harmony," the Night School star joked.

Apparently her joke was not appreciated since Camila Cabello, who was once a member of the girl group, was spotted on camera shaking her head, while others stared with jaws dropped.