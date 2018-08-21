Kendall Jenner Clarifies Her Controversial Modeling Comments

Kendall Jenner wants to set the record straight on her statements in the latest issue of LOVE magazine.

"I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd (sic) & it's important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context," the 22-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. "I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"

The model, who is one of the highest paid models in the world, continued, "I get to experience firsthand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful."

"There's no way I could EVER hate on that," she emphatically assured her Twitter followers.