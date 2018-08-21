The Bachelor Australia's Romy Poulier Used to Be a Backup Dancer for Nikki Webster

The most ambitious crossover of all time?

The Bachelor Australia's Romy Poulier used to dance with former Australian child star Nikki Webster, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"Romy used to be one of her backup dancers in the day," a Ten spokesperson confirmed. "Nikki also played Brigitta in [the 1999] The Sound of Music stage show when it was in Sydney. Romy played the same character during the Brisbane run."

Romy shared a throwback photo with the "Strawberry Kisses" singer, now 31, on her Instagram in 2016, featuring the two girls rocking some very noughties style, including butterfly hair clips and pink eyeshadow.

These days, the 29-year-old Queenslander is busy dealing out her own kisses to Nick Cummins on the sixth season of The Bachelor.