Inside James Corden's Humble Beginnings and Unexpected Rise to Late-Night Stardom

With the fame and attention clearly getting to his head, a less-likable side to Corden soon emerged. There was the 2008 incident at the BAFTAs where, while accepting the second of his two trophies of the evening (best comedy performance and audience award for TV program of the year), he wondered to the crowd why the show hadn't also been nominated in the comedy category too. As he noted in his 2011 autobiography, May I Have Your Attention Please?, his display of hubris was met "with silence, shock and disbelief" by the audience. That same year, at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, he called TV critic Gareth McLean, who had written unfavorably about the series, "a f--king t--t" while on-stage accepting award. Then there was the 2010 confrontation with Sir Patrick Stewart at the Glamour Awards, where the pair traded loaded insults.

Between a failed attempt at creating a second hit TV show (the 2009 sketch series Horne & Corden), the dissolution of a long-term relationship that began in his late teens, and a growing discomfort with returning to his hometown, haunted as it was with the memories of that failed relationship, it was something of a perfect storm. Crashing at Cooper's home, he was going out all the time and it was "intoxicating," he admitted to The Guardian in 2011.

"I was heartbroken and lost," he told The Times. "I'd had a long relationship which I was still getting over. I'd had a relationship with Sheridan [Smith, his Gavin & Stacey co-star] which was heartbreaking, when you think something might work and it doesn't. And I felt a bit lost. And feeling lost, and feeling heartbroken, and feeling single for the first time in your adult life, at the very moment when you become a little bit famous, is quite a potent mix."