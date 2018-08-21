Whitney Port Is Joining The Hills Reboot as Brody Jenner Is ''Negotiating'' His Return

It's confirmed: Whitney Port is returning to The Hills.

"Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT," the fashionista captioned the Instagram reveal. Her announcement comes after her cast mates reunited on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet for the big reveal of the show's return.

And in a reference that only The Hills or The City fans would understand, the mother added: "Maybe they'll let me out of the fashion closet this time."

With Audrina Patridge and Heidi and Spencer Pratt among the only confirmed cast members returning for the MTV series, Port's addition to the group is a relief to fans who are saddened by Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad's choice not to participate in the docuseries.