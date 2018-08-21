Everything We Know About Riverdale's Flashback Episode

The more we hear about Riverdale's big flashback episode, the more we cannot wait to get it in front of our eyeballs.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced at Comic-Con that in season three, we would get to see an episode all about the parents of Riverdale as high schoolers, played by the actors who play their children. Finally, we'll get to see some light shed on the dramatic past that all of the parents have hinted at throughout the first two seasons, and apparently we'll learn some "dark secrets" about their time as teens.

Today, the CW announced that Anthony Michael Hall will be stepping in as Principal Featherhead, "the longstanding principal at Riverdale High who gets caught up in the game the teenagers are playing in an unexpected way."

Hall was famously a member of the 80s Brat Pack, and even starred alongside Molly Ringwald (who plays Archie's mom on Riverdale) in Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club.

Below, you'll find everything else we know so far about the episode, which is set to air Wednesday, November 7.