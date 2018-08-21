Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Explains His Absence From 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is exchanging moon persons for babies.

Pop culture fans watching the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were excited to see Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation crew together at Radio City Music Hall.

But one cast member missing from the New York party was Ronnie. Where was he you may ask? Fatherhood calls!

"Everyone keeps asking where I've been, Why wasn't I at the #VMA's or other #JSFV events with my lovely cast mates. I've chosen to take some time off to be a father to my beautiful daughter," he shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. "I've got to experience everything in my life thankfully because of #JS & #MyFans. There's nothing that can replace the feeling of being a father. Thank you for all the love & support and no I have not quit #jS."