Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Explains His Absence From 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 12:05 PM

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is exchanging moon persons for babies. 

Pop culture fans watching the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were excited to see Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation crew together at Radio City Music Hall.

But one cast member missing from the New York party was Ronnie. Where was he you may ask? Fatherhood calls!

"Everyone keeps asking where I've been, Why wasn't I at the #VMA's or other #JSFV events with my lovely cast mates. I've chosen to take some time off to be a father to my beautiful daughter," he shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. "I've got to experience everything in my life thankfully because of #JS & #MyFans. There's nothing that can replace the feeling of being a father. Thank you for all the love & support and no I have not quit #jS."

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariana

Instagram

Ronnie continued, "I am just choosing to take time so I can watch my daughter grow and be apart of a life not just in her life and be an amazing father. I rather be there for her in person than have to watch her grow through Text messages & IG posts. I can give her everything in the world but if I can't give her a relationship or a bond than all of this is for nothing at the end of the day. #FeelingOfSeeingThatFaceInTheMorningIsIrreplacable#NeverKnowThatFeelingTillYouLookYourSeedInTheEyes #JSFV2 #PreimereThisJerzday."

Many cast members expressed their support in the comments section proving there are no hard feelings with this crew.

"I'll allow it. [haha] Miss you brother. Stay blessed," The Situation wrote online. JWoww added, "Love uuuuuu. Missed ur crazy ass."

And one comment that stood out above the rest was Roger Mathews who said he "approved" of the message.

"Means a lot coming from a good father with a big heart but yet a complete asshole just like me," Ronnie joked in the comments section. The Jersey Shore crew really is a family, aren't they?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.

