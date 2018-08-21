Before The Hills Revival, Get Reacquainted With All the Relationship Drama

If you're staring at this screen before you, open up the gallery window and let the photos illuminate the words that you could not find: It's time to get reacquainted with The Hills drama.

MTV is reviving the reality series as The Hills: New Beginnings, with members of the original cast. Members of the cast, which over the years included Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge, appeared at MTV's 2018 VMAs to announce the return of their beloved series.

"Based off the docuseries that changed the landscape of TV history, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning," MTV said in a release.