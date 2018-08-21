Post Malone's Plane Set to Make Emergency Landing After 2 Tires Blow During Takeoff

Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Post Malone is currently on board a plane that's set to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts.
TMZ reports that the 23-year-old "Rockstar" rapper left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday heading to London after performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday evening. The FAA has released a statement which says, "A Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from Runway 24 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey about 10:50 a.m. today. The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England."
Teterboro Media Relations tells E! News that the plane is being re-routed to an airport in Massachusetts. The plane did not land in Teterboro.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
On Monday, Post Malone took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City alongside Aerosmith and 21 Savage to perform "Rockstar" and "Dream On" as well as "Toys In The Attic." The rapper also won Song of the Year for "Rockstar" during the award show.
Post Malone's rep couldn't be reached for immediate comment.
