Go Inside the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 After-Parties With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 6:17 AM

Tiffany Haddish, Beauty &amp;amp; Essex After Party, VMA After Parties 2018

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

After the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wrapped, the stars aligned out in New York City. 

As is the case with practically every Hollywood award show, just because the ceremony ends doesn't mean the festivities are over. Instead, the night's most famous faces swapped into their after-party attire and headed into the Big Apple for some celebrating. 

Among the notable soirées was Jennifer Lopez's bash at Beauty & Essex in honor of her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year. After swapping into a Versace printed jumpsuit, the triple threat and her famous beau, Alex Rodriguez, headed to the New York City hot spot to get their groove on alongside famous friends, like Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina, and her "Booty" co-star, Iggy Azalea. Plus, it looks like Hollywood's favorite funny lady, Tiffany Haddish, wasn't shy about getting the party started as she sparkled in a rhinestone jumpsuit. 

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 After-Parties

Jennifer Lopez, VMA After Parties 2018

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

While it may have been 2018, it felt like we had transported to the early 2000s as Lopez belted her biggest hits on the Radio City Music Hall stage while the cast of The Hills reunited to reveal MTV's upcoming reboot

After the show, Stephanie Pratt and It Girl Nicky Hilton Rothschild hung out in style at the MTV after-party. As her famous sister has been known to say, that's hot. 

Check out the rest of the after-party star sightings in E!'s gallery above!

