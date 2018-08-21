Bristol Palin Admits Her Life "Is Not Perfect" in New Teen Mom OG Teaser

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bristol Palin

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Teen Mom's newest star is about to get real.

Teen Mom OG released a new teaser for its upcoming season on Monday and showed Bristol Palin speaking her truth.

"I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all," the reality star admitted to her mom, Sarah Palin, in the new clip. The former governor of Alaska agreed with her daughter and responded with "Amen." 

Still, the MTV star wasn't going to let anything stand in her way of raising her three children.

"I want to do what's best for my kids," she later said in the video.

Watch the video to see the sneak peek.

News broke that Palin would be joining the Teen Mom OG cast in July. An insider told E! News many of the cast members were "surprised and shocked" by the decision and had expected fellow MTV star Mackenzie McKee to join the family. 

 

Read

Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

Still, Palin revealed she was "excited" to join the show. 

"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she wrote on Instagram.

Many fans are already familiar with the 27-year-old star's story. In 2008, an 18-year-old Palin gave birth to a baby boy named Tripp Johnston. The birth made headlines as it came shortly after her mother's run for Vice President. She's since welcomed two daughtersSailor Meyer and Atlee Meyer.

Fans have continued to watch Palin go through a series of ups and downs. In February, her husband, Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Palin recently opened up about the split in an Instagram post.

"I get DM's everyday asking how I stay so positive through a divorce—but the truth is—that this might be one of the most difficult- faith testing trials I have ever been through," part of her post read. "You guys see my highlight reel.. my proud moments.. my beautiful kids! You don't see the struggles, the hurt, the self doubt, the sleepless nights, the tribulations that bring me to my knees. It's been a daily struggle for me to continue to CHOOSE to take the higher road, but I know and take full reassurance that God's plan is so much greater than the life I had before."

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, Oct. 1.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Palin , Bristol Palin , , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Love Island Logo

Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise, and the Art of the Trashy Dating Show

Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Tristan Discover His Wife Mia Is Still on Dating Apps

"Married at First Sight" Sneak Peek: Tristan Finds Mia on Dating App

"Saved By the Bell" Celebrates 29-Year Anniversary

Queer Eye

Behind the Scenes of Queer Eye Season 3: The Laughs, the Hugs, the Outfits

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor Season 2 First Look Promises Dr. Shaun Murphy Will Provide "Hope"

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.