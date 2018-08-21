You Need To See These Bachelor Australia Pre-Fame Throwbacks

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 1:30 AM
Who doesn't love a good Instagram #throwback?
Even better when the cast of Ten's addictive reality series, The Bachelor Australia, is involved.
If you've watched every second of the sixth season, picked your favourites and followed their inspiring backstories, here's the next thing for you to feast your eyes on. We've rounded up a few flashbacks of the current contestants, long before they joined the series—and had a professional glam squad.
Get to know The Bachelor contestants pre-fame below.
Before she stepped foot in the Bachelor mansion, 23-year-old Cass spent some time in Summer Bay as an extra on Home and Away in 2014.
Combing through Brooke's Instagram, you can be sure to find snaps of sport, her community work, and some chic dresses—like this look from September 2016.
Do blondes have more fun? Just ask photo shoot director Romy, who previously had a brunette 'do in 2015 before going blonde.
Before the grandma glasses and bob, Cat sported long locks and big hoops back in 2013.
In January 2017, energy healer Cayla shared a spoof video of "how to be spiritual", and we can guarantee that there were plenty of crystals involved.
Is that you, Shannon? The car care consultant posted this Instagram pic in 2012 in a bodycon dress and long, brunette locks.
She's now a fully fledged political advisor, but in 2015 Alisha still had her P plates.
Flashback to 2012 and personal trainer Dasha shared this snap of herself in Los Angeles on her 'gram.
Last but not least, the Honey Badger himself. For anyone wondering what the former Wallabies player looked like without his signature curly locks and 'mo, here's your answer from 2007.
