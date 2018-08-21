You Need To See These Bachelor Australia Pre-Fame Throwbacks

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 1:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bachelor, Cat, Cayla

Instagram

Who doesn't love a good Instagram #throwback?

Even better when the cast of Ten's addictive reality series, The Bachelor Australia, is involved.

If you've watched every second of the sixth season, picked your favourites and followed their inspiring backstories, here's the next thing for you to feast your eyes on. We've rounded up a few flashbacks of the current contestants, long before they joined the series—and had a professional glam squad.

Get to know The Bachelor contestants pre-fame below.

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

CASS WOOD

Before she stepped foot in the Bachelor mansion, 23-year-old Cass spent some time in Summer Bay as an extra on Home and Away in 2014. 

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

BROOKE BLURTON

Combing through Brooke's Instagram, you can be sure to find snaps of sport, her community work, and some chic dresses—like this look from September 2016. 

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

ROMY POULIER

Do blondes have more fun? Just ask photo shoot director Romy, who previously had a brunette 'do in 2015 before going blonde. 

Article continues below

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

CAT HENESEY-SMITH

Before the grandma glasses and bob, Cat sported long locks and big hoops back in 2013.

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

CAYLA TUDEHOPE

In January 2017, energy healer Cayla shared a spoof video of "how to be spiritual", and we can guarantee that there were plenty of crystals involved. 

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

SHANNON BAFF

Is that you, Shannon? The car care consultant posted this Instagram pic in 2012 in a bodycon dress and long, brunette locks.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Australia, Instagram

Instagram

ALISHA AITKEN-RADBURN

She's now a fully fledged political advisor, but in 2015 Alisha still had her P plates. 

The Bachelor Australia, Instagrams

Instagram

DASHA GAIVORONSKI

Flashback to 2012 and personal trainer Dasha shared this snap of herself in Los Angeles on her 'gram.

Nick Cummins, The Bachelor Australia

Joe Giddens - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

NICK CUMMINS

Last but not least, the Honey Badger himself. For anyone wondering what the former Wallabies player looked like without his signature curly locks and 'mo, here's your answer from 2007.

Article continues below

Read

The Bachelor Australia 2018: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Australia , Top Stories
Latest News

2018 MTV VMAs: Must-See Moments

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Camila Cabello Is Officially the New Dancing Queen of the MTV Video Music Awards

Amber Rose, 21 Savage, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

OMG, There Were a Ton of Exes Who Showed Up to the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Madonna, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Madonna Gives Emotional Tribute to Aretha Franklin During MTV Video Music Awards

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner Sends All Her Love to Travis Scott During 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.