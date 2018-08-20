The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

There's trouble in paradise for Lauren Bushnell's latest relationship, E! News has learned.

Close to a year after The Bachelor star made things Instagram official with Devin Antin, the couple's romance has gone south.

"Lauren and Devin broke up for good recently but they have been on and off for a couple of months," an insider tells E! News. "It's hard for Lauren right now because she really loves Devin, but it just was not working and they ultimately decided to split up."

Adds our source, "They very much still love each other and are trying to figure out how to move forward. It's complicated and confusing as with all relationships. There wasn't one specific moment that defined them taking some space from each other."