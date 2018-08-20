The Hills Cast Reunites at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

One member of The Hills cast who won't be a part of the reunion is Lauren Conrad, who is focusing on raising her son, William James Tell, and managing her many business ventures.

"Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! News. "She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."

The insider added, "She's also opening her first store for Little Market right now."