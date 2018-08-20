Demi Lovato's Family Says They Are ''Grateful'' She Survived Overdose in Birthday Message

Demi Lovato's family is counting their blessings.

Today is the singer's 26th birthday and her family could not be more grateful to have the pop star in their lives. Her little sister, Madison De La Garza, took to Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday, weeks after the star suffered an apparent overdose on July 24. "Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi's team and everyone across the world who offered their support," De La Garza reflected.

She continued, "I've been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today."