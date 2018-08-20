Rose McGowan Reacts to Asia Argento Reportedly Paying Off Sexual Assault Accuser

Rose McGowan is heartbroken over the allegations against Asia Argento.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a report claiming Argento paid off a former child star who had accused her of sexual assault. Like McGowan, Argento had accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and been an early leader of the #MeToo movement.

After news of the reports spread, McGowan took to Twitter to weigh in on the allegations.

"I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein," she tweeted on Monday. "My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."

She then added, "None of know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."

According to The New York Times, the Italian actress agreed to pay Jimmy Bennett $380,000 after he alleged she sexually assaulted him a California hotel room when he was 17 years old. The newspaper claims the allegations and payment arrangements were laid out in a set of documents received by the newspaper through an encrypted email sent by an unidentified party.

E! News has not been able to independently review the documents. Argento has also not responded to The New York Times' or E! News' requests for comment. In addition, Bennett did not agree to The New York Times' request for an interview.