EXCLUSIVE!

The Good Doctor Season 2 First Look Promises Dr. Shaun Murphy Will Provide "Hope"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's almost time for your appointment with The Good Doctor. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new season two promo for ABC's The Good Doctor. In the video above, get reacquainted (or meet for the first time) with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), one of the newest doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

"Shaun has a uniquely gifted mind," Richard Schiff's Dr. Aaron Glassman says in the video's voiceover. "He faces challenges none of us could ever imagine."

Shaun Murphy has autism and savant syndrome, which make him a stellar surgeon, however, there are difficulties he faces, as Dr. Glassman says, that other doctors do not.

"Like every one of us he's made mistakes…Shaun gives people hope. Including me," he says.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The Good Doctor

ABC

The season ended with Dr. Glassman revealing his inoperable glioma (a type of tumor), with just months to live.

"David [Shore, executive producer] has some really wonderful things in store," executive producer Daniel Dae Kim previously told E! News about season two. "Some really nice character turns. Freddie's journey—Shaun's journey—is going to have a couple of twists and turns that I find incredibly compelling..."

"I'm hoping to continue to explore these themes and these issues and throwing Dr. Murphy into more situations where he's challenged and where he has a unique insight," Shore previously said about the new season. "Because I think the show superficially is about Dr. Murphy learning how to navigate the world, but I think on a deeper level, the show is much more of what Dr. Murphy has to teach us."

The medical drama was the No. 1 new broadcast drama of the 2017-2018 season, averaging 16.7 million viewers for the year.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ ABC , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Says Love Will Be Found on Bachelor in Paradise and Offers Bachelor Update

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson Fires Back at Body Shamers

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Wears Amazing Pajamas in Sneak Peek Pics From First Ever Christmas Episode

Chris Harrison Confirms Love Is Found on "BIP" Season 5

American Horror Story, AHS: Coven

This American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast Photo of the Coven Witches Is Amazing, But Now We Have Questions

Jennifer Aniston Actually Dated Some "Friends" Costars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.