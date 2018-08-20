Tessa Thompson Explains Her Connection to Janelle Monáe

"I currently don't have time to date," actress Tessa Thompson says in The Cut's first-ever print issue, available on newsstands now. "Also, because dating right now requires that somebody gets on a plane, which is fine, but that's a lot to ask when you're first...It's a lot of expectation."

The Sorry to Bother You star is fiercely private about her personal life—and that includes her rumored relationship with singer Janelle Monáe, who told Rolling Stone in April she identifies as pansexual. Thompson—who told The Edit in June she identifies as bisexual­—later denied dating Monáe via Twitter, which confused some fans. "I still haven't read that piece. I was just speaking candidly," she says, matter-of-factly. "I wasn't there to sort of make any declarations."

But were the stars ever a couple? "The truth is Janelle and I are both in a space where we're trying to push boundaries in terms of the idea of what space a woman of color can occupy," Thompson says, explaining they both "believe fiercely that people should be free to love who they love," but are not interested in "super-binary conversations" about "identity or sexuality."