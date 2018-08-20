Bam Margera Claims He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Colombia

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 4:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bam Margera said overnight he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia.

Speaking to his 1.6 million Instagram followers, the star of VH1's Family Therapy appeared reasonably shaken. "I just arrived in Cartagena alone and I took a taxi—a random one—from the airport to here. And I couldn't Spanish, they couldn't speak English, and they translated on their phone for me to read, 'Empty your wallet,' as they put a gun on their lap to show it to me," he said. "So I did, and I had $500. They let me go. That was weird. Welcome to Colombia!"

(Margera's wife and son currently are visiting his parents, per his mother's Instagram account.)

Chris Pontius, Margera's friend and former Jackass co-star, was among thousands of people who commented on the video. "Oh no, Bam, you didn't read the safety tips section of your travel book again! First, it was those Spanish gypsies, then the Icelandic rappers, and now a Colombian taxi man!" Pontius told him. "I'm just happy that you are safe and I love you, bro!"

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Margera did not say whether he reported the alleged incident to local authorities.

In a follow-up Instagram video, Margera cracked open a bottle of Club Colombia Dorada while sitting in his hotel room. "Sober since January 10th, this is how you open a beer being alone, bored and robbed," the 38-year-old VH1 star wrote in his caption. "Anyone in Cartagena I will be sitting at the center square at high noon tomorrow with my skateboard if u wanna cruise."

Margera decided to sober after being arrested in January and charged with two counts of DUI.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Crime , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Explains Her Connection to Janelle Monáe

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Bychari

This Trendsetter Went From $100 to Frosting Kate Hudson

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, 2018 VMAs performers

2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Fuel Romance Rumors With Fast Food Run

Nicki Minaj, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Over Album Promotion

Bebe Rexha, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line

10 Things You Never Knew About Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be" Collaboration

Brooke Blurton, The Bachelor Australia

How The Bachelor Australia's Brooke Blurton Turned Her Tragic Past Into a Hopeful Future

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.