How The Bachelor Australia's Brooke Blurton Turned Her Tragic Past Into a Hopeful Future

"I know who I am, and I'm pretty proud of who I am," Brooke Blurton told Nick Cummins on The Bachelor Australia's premiere.
But that doesn't mean the 23-year-old youth worker has had it easy.
"Fifty percent of my life has been consumed with so much trauma, abuse and loss," she wrote in a series profiling Indigenous West Australians in 2017. "But I've never let this ever define me."
The middle of five children, Brooke says her early life in Carnarvon, WA, was clouded by drug and alcohol violence.
"My mother was an on and off drug addict, my brother and I were in and out of foster homes, and my oldest sister was diagnosed with drug induced psychosis," she said.
When Brooke was 11, her mother took her own life. And just one month later, her grandmother passed away.
"My brothers and I we didn't really have a lot of strong role models," she told Noongar Dandjoo earlier this year, noting that the siblings had to "separate" after the tragic deaths.
Soon after, she relocated to Perth where she was largely raised by her stepmum, while her dad was away working.
Through it all, Brooke managed to inspire those around her.
"Brooke was definitely someone I had to run to when I had problems," her brother Troy told Noongar Dandjoo. "I went through quite a bit of depression when I was on drugs, drinking a lot, just wasn't really in the right place. She always talked me out of it."
And she wants it known that the difficulties of her youth weren't all within her family's control.
"I was surrounded by things that kids shouldn't be exposed to at such a young age," she told NW. "That doesn't go to say that my family didn't love me. I did have a loving family, but my mum just struggled to provide us with what we needed. There were socio-economic environmental factors that affected us."
Now, Brooke uses sport—AFL, rugby union and rugby league—as an outlet for her own mental health struggles, and she channels her passion for into helping young people in her community.
"Growing up, I didn't really want the life that I had, so I made it my focus to do whatever I needed to do to have a better life and to help young people in my situation," she said. "We run programs for young people. We work in different areas with different people and I love my job. I guess I'm pretty grateful and feel very lucky."