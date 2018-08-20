How The Bachelor Australia's Brooke Blurton Turned Her Tragic Past Into a Hopeful Future

"I know who I am, and I'm pretty proud of who I am," Brooke Blurton told Nick Cummins on The Bachelor Australia's premiere.

But that doesn't mean the 23-year-old youth worker has had it easy.

"Fifty percent of my life has been consumed with so much trauma, abuse and loss," she wrote in a series profiling Indigenous West Australians in 2017. "But I've never let this ever define me."

The middle of five children, Brooke says her early life in Carnarvon, WA, was clouded by drug and alcohol violence.

"My mother was an on and off drug addict, my brother and I were in and out of foster homes, and my oldest sister was diagnosed with drug induced psychosis," she said.

When Brooke was 11, her mother took her own life. And just one month later, her grandmother passed away.