The Bachelor Australia’s Romy Accuses Cayla Of Casting “Weird Spells” During Filming

Has one of The Bachelor Australia contestants been working her magic in the mansion?

In an interview with Woman's Day published August 20, Romy Poulier accused energy healer Cayla Tudehope of performing spells while filming the sixth series—and making a sinister prediction.

"She was always doing weird spells, which really freaked me out," Romy told the outlet.

"She read my palm and told me I was going to have a miscarriage, which wasn't particularly nice."