Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her "Absolute Best Friend" in Sweet Instagram Post

It was just over a month ago that Bieber proposed to Baldwin while on vacation in the Bahamas.

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," a source told E! News following the July engagement. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."

While another insider added, "Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."

Shortly after news of their engagement broke, the "Baby" singer took to social media to confirm the exciting relationship update.