Lindsay Shookus Deletes Her Instagram as Ben Affleck's Date with Playboy Model Sparks Rumors

Lindsay Shookus has quietly deleted her Instagram, it was revealed recently, afterBen Affleck sparked breakup rumors over his date with another woman.

The 46-year-old actor, who had started dating the 38-year-old SNL producer more than a year ago, and Playboy model and vet tech Shauna Sexton, 22, were both photographed at a Los Angeles restaurant on Thursday night. A source told E! news at the time that the two were on a date and that actor "feels it is over with Lindsay," who he had recently learned would not move to the city as planned. The source added that he was "not happy that there were photos."

Affleck, Shookus and Sexton have not commented about the pics and the reports. Page Six had noted afterwards that Shookus' Instagram has been deleted.