Alec Baldwin Is Not Thrilled About Ireland Baldwin's Sexy Instagram Photos

Dad, quit looking at my Instagram!

Alec Baldwin, 60, follows his eldest daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, on the social network. There, she occasionally shares professionally shot topless and even nude pics. So, you can imagine that that makes the actor feel a little uncomfortable.

On Saturday, Ireland, 22, posted a photo of herself on the back of a motorcycle, wearing a black bikini and brown cowboy boots while showcasing her behind. Needless to say, Alec was not thrilled about it.

"No. Just...no," he wrote in a comment.

Fellow actor Josh Brolin, 50, on the other hand, seemed to dig the photo, posting three flexed bicep emojis as a comment.