Selena Gomez and 3 Friends All Got Matching Tattoos Together

Selena Gomez and three of her pals are making their friendship a little more permanent.

The Wolves singer took to Instagram to document the matching tattoos that the four friends got together after enjoying a celebratory birthday dinner. Gomez was all smiles in her pictures, which were added to Instagram in a set of three slideshows. In "Part 2," the star described why they all got inked with the number "4" and what that means to her. "These women have stayed by my side for 7 years," she wrote. "4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!!"

Gomez could also be seen comforting one of her friends, Raquelle Stevens, who "had an actual panic attack" while getting tattooed. The singer was there to morally support her and offer a hug when she needed it.