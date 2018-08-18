Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

After weeks of speculation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have confirmed their engagement.

The Quantico star took to Instagram on Saturday to make their new relationship status official.

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul..," she wrote alongside the photo, which showed the bride-to-be looking lovingly into her fiancé's eyes while displaying her engagement ring.

Jonas commented on the photo by writing, "Wow congrats…He's the luckiest guy in the world."

The former Jonas Brothers band member also shared the same picture and captioned it "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

Fans had a feeling the "Chains" singer had popped the question back in July. As E! News previously reported, Jonas proposed with a Tiffany & Co. ring.

"Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds told E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."